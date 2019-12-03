|
|
Joan M. Gottshall
LaGrange - Joan M. Gottshall, 79, of the Town of LaGrange, NY passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Joan was born on March 14, 1940 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Madeline Baumann. She married Harry W. Gottshall on May 19, 1957 at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Brooklyn, NY. He survives at home.
Joan previously worked as a Kitchen Aide Worker at the Titusville Elementary School. She was a devoted member of St. Martin De Porres and was involved in Bowling for many years. Joan was a big supporter and fan of St. Jude's. She adored children and they loved her. Joan was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and loved to entertain with her family celebrating all birthdays with a big dinner.
In addition to her husband, Joan is survived by her sons William of Farmingdale, NJ, Greg of Hyde Park, NY, daughter Karen Barrett of Stanfordville, NY, grandchildren Chelsea and Alexander Barrett and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 3:00pm to7:00pm at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Martin De Porres Church, 118 Cedar Valley Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Burial is at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made to St. Jude's. To send an online condolence, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019