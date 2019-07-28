|
|
Joan Marchelos
Dover Plains - Joan Marie Marchelos, 88, an area resident for 25 years, died peacefully on July 25, 2019 at her daughter's home in Hopewell Junction.
Born on December 14, 1930 in the Bronx, she was the daughter of John and Ray Marie (Melhado) Dwyer. Joan had worked as an office manager for Koretsky & Associates in New York City. She was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Dover Plains. She will forever be remembered as a "Social Butterfly" who enjoyed dancing, partying and gardening, but especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Joan is survived by her husband, Allen Henrick; her daughter, Barbara Albrecht and her husband Albert; her grandchildren, Jennifer Albrecht, Craig and Heather Albrecht, Nicole Scheibling, and Amy Scheibling; and her great-grandchildren, Vincent Albrecht, Camden Albrecht and Isabella Scheibling. She was predeceased by her daughter, Carole Scheibling, in 2005.
Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-6pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday at 10am at St. Denis Church, 602 Beekman Road, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the . Please visit Joan's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 28, 2019