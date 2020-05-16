|
Joan Marie (Carr) Moore
Joan Marie (Carr) Moore passed away peacefully May 13, 2020 at Woodland Pond in New Paltz, NY. Joan was the daughter of the late Edwin and Marie Carr. She graduated Mount Everett Regional High School in Sheffield, Ma. in 1964. Joan graduated Vassar Brothers Nursing School and became a successful and highly respected Registered Nurse. The majority of Joan's nursing career was spent in critical care; specifically ICU, Coronary Care and peritoneal/ hemodialysis. Before her retirement, Joan was also one of the pioneers in research of the AIDS epidemic. After her retirement, she continued helping people and making a difference in the lives of everyone even if that meant a simple smile or a few pleasant words. Always a farm girl at heart, Joan loved gardening and all things nature, especially her faithful companion "Marley" and her beloved "Kit" with whom she is now reunited. Throughout her life, Joan was a fierce advocate for her patients and everyone she loved. She saved many lives and made huge difference in the lives of countless others. She is survived by her best friend and husband of 40 years Richard Moore as well as stepdaughters Mona and her husband Joe, Elaine and her husband Andrew and their children. Also leaving behind to mourn her loss, as well as celebrate her life, are brother Edwin and his wife Barbara and sister Marion and her husband Glenn as well as several grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph in 2012. It is important to recognize Vera Boehm as her lifelong friend and "partner in crime" and Vera's daughter Janice; these women were as close to being family as one can be. Never materialistic and known for her quick smiles, wit, empathy, humility and stoicism (few people were ever aware of the almost constant pain Joan suffered), the world has truly suffered a great loss with her passing.
Due to the underlying circumstance services at this time will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be a Celebration of Joan's life at a later day to be announced.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020