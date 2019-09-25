Services
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
775 Main Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan P. Beck


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan P. Beck Obituary
Joan P. Beck

Poughkeepsie, New York - Joan P. Beck 90 of Poughkeepsie died September 22, 2019 at the Lutheran Care Facility. Born in New York City on October 18, 1928, she was the daughter of Christopher and Agnes Calhoun Kelly.

On August 8, 1953 in Flushing New York, Joan married Leroy A. Beck he predeceased her on November 19, 1995.

Joan was a local resident most of her life. She was an Office Assistant for Osterhoudt Electric and a member of Holy Trinity Church.

Joan is survived by her children Maureen Axtmann and her husband Phil of Poughkeepsie, NY., Kevin Beck and his wife Judy of Sneads Ferry, NC., Regina Osterhoudt and her husband Greg of Staatsburg, NY., her seven grandchildren Courtney Young and her husband Brandon, Jeffrey Axtmann and his wife Shaniece, Kevin Beck and his wife Jessica, Joseph Beck, Gregory Osterhoudt, Caileigh Russell and her husband James, Shane Osterhoudt and seven great grandchildren.

Joan was predeceased by her two brothers and one sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am Thursday September 26, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church 775 Main Street Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Download Now