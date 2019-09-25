|
|
Joan P. Beck
Poughkeepsie, New York - Joan P. Beck 90 of Poughkeepsie died September 22, 2019 at the Lutheran Care Facility. Born in New York City on October 18, 1928, she was the daughter of Christopher and Agnes Calhoun Kelly.
On August 8, 1953 in Flushing New York, Joan married Leroy A. Beck he predeceased her on November 19, 1995.
Joan was a local resident most of her life. She was an Office Assistant for Osterhoudt Electric and a member of Holy Trinity Church.
Joan is survived by her children Maureen Axtmann and her husband Phil of Poughkeepsie, NY., Kevin Beck and his wife Judy of Sneads Ferry, NC., Regina Osterhoudt and her husband Greg of Staatsburg, NY., her seven grandchildren Courtney Young and her husband Brandon, Jeffrey Axtmann and his wife Shaniece, Kevin Beck and his wife Jessica, Joseph Beck, Gregory Osterhoudt, Caileigh Russell and her husband James, Shane Osterhoudt and seven great grandchildren.
Joan was predeceased by her two brothers and one sister.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10am Thursday September 26, 2019 at Holy Trinity Church 775 Main Street Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 25, 2019