Joan Prisciandaro
1943 - 2020
Joan Prisciandaro

LaGrange - Joan Prisciandaro, 77, an area resident since 1982 and formerly of Brooklyn, died on September 30, 2020.

Joan was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 11, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mildred (Fitzgerald) Grisaffi. Joan went back later in life and received her Masters Degree in Social Work from Fordham University. She was a Licensed Social Worker and Case Manager with Dutchess County Social Services in the Family Services Unit until her retirement in 2008.

Joan was very involved in her community and did volunteer work for numerous non-profit organizations working with children and the elderly. Joan was outgoing and loved to travel, dance, and interact with others.

On April 8, 1973, Joan married her loving husband, Gaetano Prisciandaro, who survives at home. She is also survived by her daughter, Joan Crescenzo and her husband Joey of LaGrange; her son, Guy Prisciandaro and his girlfriend Shannon Lenain of Albany; her grandchildren, Alena and Giacomo Crescenzo; her siblings, Peggy Wills, Catherine Cournoyer, and Louis Grisaffi Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 1-3 and 6-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday at 10am at Holy Trinity Church followed by entombment in St. Peter's Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association. Please visit Joan's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
4
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Funeral services provided by
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
