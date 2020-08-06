Joan Sammarco
Hyde Park - Joan M. Sammarco, 76, passed away peacefully at Vassar Brothers Hospital on August 5,2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 30, 1944, at St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.,the daughter of the late Leslie and Bessie (Delaney) Stelback. She grew up in Hyde Park, graduating from F.D. Roosevelt High in 1961. She always dreamed of being a school teacher, and in 1965 graduated from SUNY, College at New Paltz, with a Bachelor of Science Degree(concentration in education). She married her high school sweetheart, best friend, and the love of her life, Val T. Sammarco, on July 9, 1966, at St. Mary's Church in Poughkeepsie.
Joan had a twenty year career teaching first grade students, and later those in the upper grades.
She adored the children and had the uncanny talent to communicate with them on their level. The children had a deep affection and love for Joan that remained into adulthood. Time and again when they saw her somewhere they would say, "Mrs. Sammarco, do you remember me?" She always answered, "Of course I do, and stated their name." She thereafter earned the degree, Master of Science in Education, and became a social studies teacher. She challenged and inspired her students to appreciate the importance of learning and reading.
Joan then embarked on a second career when she was appointed a Dutchess County Probation Officer, and worked for twenty years prior to retiring. She was in the Diversion Unit and helped juveniles to overcome their troubled lives through counseling and rehabilitation. When they achieved success through hard work, patience, and honest communication, their legal proceedings were terminated. Joan always felt that the children prospered because they knew that someone truly cared about them and their personal circumstances.
Joan was a true Aquarian: outgoing, optimistic, and keenly interested in enjoying other people, and making a better world for everyone. She could light up a room by just being there. She had a gift of showing people that she was deeply concerned for them. She had the most wonderful sense of humor.
One of Joan's fondest wishes during the marriage was to visit Paris, the City of Lights, with Val. They finally made the trip, and had one of the best romantic times of their lives seeing the Louvre, Cathedral of Notre Dame, and so many other sights.
She and Val enjoyed playing golf together and with friends. In their younger days they could dance all day and night. They would go to the movie theater at least once a week. She was a night owl who watched tv shows while doing household chores. Joan had such fun in the Dinsmore Ladies' Golf League. She looked forward every week to playing the card game bridge in Hyde Park with the nicest women. She also enjoyed reading a good book. She was a communicant of St. Peter's Church, and treasured her faith and belief in God.
Her greatest joy was being with her family. She was a devoted loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was adored by her family; and was loved by all that knew her. She had a zest for life and warmth that gave all those in her company true happiness. Joan couldn't wait to be with Sherry and Lori for their activities and sports when they were growing up; and then after having their own families. She was so proud of their success as well as their husbands. Joan also is so fond of the four grand-kids. They are so loving, kind, intelligent, and adorable. She couldn't wait to see them, hug them, and just enjoy their time together.
Joan is survived by her husband of 54 years, Val, of Hyde Park; children and their spouses Sherry and Brian Moran of Broadlands,Va., Lori and Stephen D'Amico of Spencerport, N.Y.
Also surviving are grandchildren: Kaleigh and Abbey Moran; and Chase and Cole D'Amico; and also several nieces and nephews.
Due to the pandemic funeral services including visitation at Sweet's Funeral Home, Hyde Park, N.Y., and a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel will be private. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. In observance of NYS guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. A memorial celebration of Joan's life will be held on a future date.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests that memorial donations in the name of Joan be made to The Roosevelt Fire District Rescue Squad, 830 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, N.Y. 12538. Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., 4365 Albany Post Rd., Hyde Park, NY 12538. If you wish to send an online condolence, please visit website at www.sweetsfuneralhome.com
.