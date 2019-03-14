Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Columba Church
835 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY
EAST FISHKILL - Joan M. Schmitt, 91, an area resident since 1971, died on March 13, 2019 at her home.

Joan was born on November 3, 1927 in Jamaica, Queens. She was a parishioner of St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction.

On June 29, 1957, Joan married John A. Schmitt who predeceased her on February 20, 1996. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Cynthia and John Classey, and Stephen and Marcianne Schmitt; and her granddaughers, Caitlyn Classey and Alyssa Schmitt.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in St. Denis Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation, Inc. Please visit Joan's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
