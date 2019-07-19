Joan Sprague Kesselmark



Poughkeepsie, New York - Joan Sprague Kesselmark, 88, of Poughkeepsie passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late William M. and the late Helen Beseth Riley.



Joan was a local resident for over 60 years, previously living in New York City and Liberty. Joan attended and graduated from schools in Liberty, NY. Joan was an Administrative Assistant for Dutchess Temps in Poughkeepsie.



On April 23, 1988 at St. Mary's Church Poughkeepsie, Joan married John D. Kesselmark.



Joan loved to travel. She and John traveled the world together. Joan also loved to cook and was an avid reader.



Joan is survived by her husband John of Poughkeepsie; her children William and Gerri Sprague of Glens Falls; Brett and Jenn Sprague of Clallam Bay, Washington; Laurie Sprague of LaGrange; Scott and Cindy Sprague of Mountain City, TN; Lynn and Vincent Maffucci of Mooresville, NC.; Brian and Rachel Sprague of Newburgh; Debra and Steven Domber of East Fishkill; Susan and Michael Lynch of Poughkeepsie; Joseph and Sonia Kesselmark of Putnam Valley; Anthony and Lisa Kesselmark of Weston CT; 28 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.



Joan was predeceased by her first husband, Clinton Sprague, and her brother and sister.



A Celebration of Joan's Life will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 1pm to 4pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. At 3:30 pm there will be a prayer service. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



The family asks that memorial donations be made in Joan's name to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or to The Lutheran Care Center/Dementia Unit, 965 Dutchess Turnpike, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.



If you would like to leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 19, 2019