Services
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road
Hyde Park, NY 12538
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Betty Andrews


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joanne Betty Andrews Obituary
Joanne Betty Andrews

Hyde Park - Joanne Betty Andrews, 65, a longtime area resident formerly of the Bronx, died on March 16, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Born on July 16, 1953 in the Bronx, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Diane Karlbach Keating.

Joanne worked for Shop Rite Supermarkets for forty-five years, most recently in Poughkeepsie.

When not working, she loved to bowl and was in many local bowling leagues.

Survivors include her daughter, Rachel Scheiner and husband, Mike, of Hyde Park; son, Raymond Lake and wife, Kristen, of Hyde Park; grandchildren: Joseph Lake, Michael Scheiner Jr., Christopher Scheiner, Brian Scheiner, Angelina Lake, and Stephen Lake; longtime companion, Thomas Tortarella and his family of Hyde Park; sister-in-law, Lynne Keating of Florida; and two nephews and one niece.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Suzanne Green; and brother, Lawrence Keating.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place.

Memorial calling hours will be from 3 to 7 Pm, Thursday, March 21st at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

Joanne's family respectfully requests memorial donations to the , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142. ()

To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now