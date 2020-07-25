1/1
Joanne Cameron
Joanne Cameron

San Antonio, Texas - Joanne Cameron, age 79, passed away Sunday July 19, 2020 at North Central Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, Texas where she was currently residing.

Joanne was born in Chase City, Virginia, March 1, 1941 to the late James Cameron and Mary Mitchell. She was the youngest of 5 children. 3 brothers who preceded her in death and her sister Kathleen Hughes of Timberlake, NC who survives. Joanne graduated from Little River High School, Durham NC in 1961. In 1965 she relocated to New York where she lived for over 50 years. During this time Joanne completed the Practical Nursing Program and began her work as an LPN at Hudson River Psychiatric Center in Poughkeepsie, NY in 1967. She remained for 37 years until her retirement in 2004. In addition to her work at the Psychiatric Center, Joanne attended college classes and received an Associate's Degree in Arts and Science from Dutchess Community College. She was also a long time, active member of Second Baptist Church in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Joanne leaves behind to cherish her memory her 2 daughters; Carolyn Bracero and her husband Cecilio Bracero of Fort Walton Beach, Florida and her beloved daughter Angela Marie Cameron Walker and her husband Kevin A Walker of San Antonio, Texas; 5 Grandchildren, 1 Great Grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29th at Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home (39 South Hamilton St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601) from 11am - Noon. Burial will follow a Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery (342 South Avenue). Flowers can be sent to the Funeral Home. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral chapel is limited to 45 people and Masks are required. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.darrowfuneralhome.org

Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
JUL
29
Burial
Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery
Joseph J Darrow Sr Funeral Home Inc
39 S Hamilton St
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-1840
