Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne McGilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Daly McGilton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Daly McGilton Obituary
Joanne Daly McGilton

East Fishkill - Joanne L. McGilton, 77, formerly of Manhattan, died on October 15, 2019 at Wingate at Dutchess following a short illness.

Born in Manhattan on December 28, 1941, she was the daughter of the late James L. and Doris (Hughes) Daly. Joanne received her master's degree from SUNY New Paltz. She taught second grade at St. Columba School for thirteen years. She was also a special education teacher for the Wappingers Central School District at John Jay High School and at Van Wyck Junior High School for almost 30 years.

Joanne was a parishioner of St. Columba Church and a member of Melzingah Chapter, NSDAR. Joanne enjoyed splitting her time between her homes in Hopewell Junction and The Villages in Florida where she belonged to the computer and gun clubs. She enjoyed traveling and bike riding, and she loved dogs.

On July 6, 1985 at St. Mary's Church in Fishkill, Joanne married Eugene Patrick McGilton who died on June 13, 1995. She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Van Tassell and her husband Fred, and Doris Waddington; her nieces and nephews, Bryce Litwin, MD and Christine Brady, Bryan and Annie Waddington, Kirstin Litwin, Lauren Waddington, Rev. Malachi Van Tassell T.O.R., Edward J. Van Tassell, and Glendon and Amy Van Tassell; and her great nieces and nephews, Peyton, Jacob and Irelynn Litwin, Catherine, Dylan, Savannah, Gavin and Adam Van Tassell, Marigold Grace and Farallon James Waddington, and Liam Brady.

Calling hours will be held on Friday from 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction by Joanne's nephew, Rev. Malachi Van Tassell. Interment will follow in St. Denis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Columba Church for Masses in Joanne's name. Please visit Joanne's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now