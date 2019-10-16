|
Joanne Daly McGilton
East Fishkill - Joanne L. McGilton, 77, formerly of Manhattan, died on October 15, 2019 at Wingate at Dutchess following a short illness.
Born in Manhattan on December 28, 1941, she was the daughter of the late James L. and Doris (Hughes) Daly. Joanne received her master's degree from SUNY New Paltz. She taught second grade at St. Columba School for thirteen years. She was also a special education teacher for the Wappingers Central School District at John Jay High School and at Van Wyck Junior High School for almost 30 years.
Joanne was a parishioner of St. Columba Church and a member of Melzingah Chapter, NSDAR. Joanne enjoyed splitting her time between her homes in Hopewell Junction and The Villages in Florida where she belonged to the computer and gun clubs. She enjoyed traveling and bike riding, and she loved dogs.
On July 6, 1985 at St. Mary's Church in Fishkill, Joanne married Eugene Patrick McGilton who died on June 13, 1995. She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Van Tassell and her husband Fred, and Doris Waddington; her nieces and nephews, Bryce Litwin, MD and Christine Brady, Bryan and Annie Waddington, Kirstin Litwin, Lauren Waddington, Rev. Malachi Van Tassell T.O.R., Edward J. Van Tassell, and Glendon and Amy Van Tassell; and her great nieces and nephews, Peyton, Jacob and Irelynn Litwin, Catherine, Dylan, Savannah, Gavin and Adam Van Tassell, Marigold Grace and Farallon James Waddington, and Liam Brady.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction by Joanne's nephew, Rev. Malachi Van Tassell. Interment will follow in St. Denis Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Columba Church for Masses in Joanne's name. Please visit Joanne's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019