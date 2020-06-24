Joanne F. Killmer
Poughkepsie - Joanne Francis Killmer, 75, a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie, NY died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She worked at Schott Lithotec until she retired. Born in Poughkeepsie, NY on April 18, 1945. She is widowed. She was proceeded by her husband Warren "Pete" Killmer in 2005 and her mother and father James Exum and Genevive Exum. She is survived by her daughter Miliisa M Mahoney and husband Robert Mahoney jr of Stanfordville, NY and her brother James Exum and his wife Diedre Exum of Jacksonville, FL. She is also survived by grandchildren, Robert Mahoney of Poughkeepsie, NY, Kayla Kimma and husband James Kimma of Amenia, NY, Erin Mahoney and Fiance Michael Delarm of Hyde Park, NY and 2 great grandchildren Elena Mahoney and Evan Kimma. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.