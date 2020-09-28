1/1
Joanne G. Perkins
Joanne G. Perkins

Poughkeepsie - Joanne G. Perkins of Poughkeepsie, NY, moved on to the house of the Lord, September 17, 2020 after a short stay at Vassar Hospital. Joanne was born June, 1934 in Collingswood NJ, attended Collingswood High School and was married in1957. Mom is survived by her two children Karen Jones of Poughkeepsie, NY and Mark Perkins of Old Greenwich CT. Growing up Mom always kept a welcoming house for our friends. She always had words of encouragement for anyone who was having a hard time. Her smile, love for people and their wellbeing will be greatly missed. Joanne was known as "Mommom" or Grandma to her 4 grandchildren. She cherished and adored, Dana Jones, Danny Jones, Mason Perkins and Trevor Perkins. Mom had such great love and devotion for her grandchildren. Joanne so enjoyed lunches and dinners with her friends, cultural events in the Hudson Valley, attending the Philharmonic, church activities, and proudly working with AA, she would have been 36 years sober in October. Joanne was always there for anyone who needed support or a kick in the pants. A private memorial will be held at her resting place in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Joanne had a very personal cause, SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy). In lieu of cards and/or flowers, please consider donating to curesma.org.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
