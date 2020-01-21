|
Joanne M. Lawson
South Salem - Joanne M. Lawson of South Salem, NY, died January 14, 2020 at the Danbury Regional Hospice following a three-year battle with ovarian cancer. She was 56.
Joanne was born December 25, 1963 in Paget, Bermuda. After graduating from the College of New Rochelle in 1986 with a degree in Film Communications, she spent most of her career working for Biograph Entertainment and The Film Preserve, which specialized in the restoration and reconstruction of classic films, including such titles as Lawrence of Arabia, Vertigo, Rear Window and My Fair Lady. Most recently, Joanne worked as an Office Manager at Synergis - Zero Waste Group.
In addition to film, Joanne was passionate about many things, including her family and friends, her beloved cats, the music of Barbra Streisand, a fine cup of tea, the enjoyment of good books, and summer vacations in Provincetown, MA. Her homemade cookies were legendary, and she was known for her warm and generous spirit and her quick smile.
Joanne is survived by her loving spouse of 30 years, Linda Kopp, of South Salem; her parents, Samuel H. and Rose (Toscano) Lawson of Pleasant Valley, NY; her sister and brother-in-law, Amy Lawson and Chris Hayes of Windsor, CT; and many cousins. In addition to her family, she leaves behind a wide circle of loving friends.
A memorial service and celebration of Joanne's life will be held on Saturday, February 1 at Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, New Canaan, CT, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by afternoon tea at St. Michael's Lutheran Church at 5 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, CT. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joanne's memory can be made to the Pleasant Valley Free Library in Pleasant Valley, NY (pleasantvalleylibrary.org) or Connecticut Cat Connection in Windsor, CT (ctcatconnection.org). For online condolences please visit www.hoytfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020