Joanne S. Devens
Hyde Park - Joanne Sarah Devens, 62, a lifelong area resident, died Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.
Born in January 1957, she was the eldest child of Raymond and Doris Wyant.
Joanne was an avid crafter, classic car enthusiast and supporter of the Hyde Park Republican Committee.
She had worked at the Hyde Park Nursing Home, Rhinebeck Sports Shop, and the Hyde Park Grand Union. She also served as interim Tax Collector for the Town of Hyde Park and a Legislative Aide for New York State Assemblyman, Joel Miller.
On September 24, 1977 in Rhinebeck, she married Clarence B. Devens. (whom she had been with since she was 16 years old) Mr. Devens survives at home.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Clarence R. and Sarah (Hamilton) Devens; and grandchildren, Bryce and Bailey.
She is also survived by several siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 pm, Tuesday, June 11th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
Graveside services and burial will be at 10:30 am, Wednesday, June 12th at Union Cemetery, Rte. 9G, Hyde Park. Rev. Kregg Gabor will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, Joanne's family respectfully requests memorial donations to Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538 (www.dcspca.org).
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 9, 2019