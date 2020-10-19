Joanne Savard Freer



Salem, VA - Joanne Savard Freer passed away at the age of 85, on October 6, 2020, at Salem Health & Rehab Center in Salem, VA. She was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on May 26, 1935. She served in the WAC's (Air Force) from 1955-1957. She is survived by her son, Michael Freer of Myrtle Beach, SC, daughter, Robin Snyder of Roanoke, VA, son, Rand Freer of Cleveland, GA, and son Paul Freer of Napanoch, NY. She was laid to rest on October 17th at Lowell City Cemetery, Lowell, Massachusetts.









