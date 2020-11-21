Joanne Selage
Wappingers Falls - Joanne E. Selage a resident of Wappingers Falls, NY passed away on November 20, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She was 85.
Joanne was born in Syracuse, NY on December 8, 1934, the daughter of Lewis K. and Anna Mae (Hess) Bicknell.
Joanne attended Arlington High School and graduated in 1952.
On January 8, 1954 Joanne married Peter Selage at Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie, NY. Peter passed way on January 17, 2000.
For many years Joanne worked for I.B.M. in East Fishkill retiring as a Manager in 1993.
She enjoyed cooking, sewing and most of all spending quality time with her family who will truly miss her.
She is survived by her children Gayle E. (Anthony) Rose, Nancy J. (Michael) Bitzko, David P. (Lisa) Selage, Paul L. Selage and Barbara A. (Scott) McIlwee. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Joanne is predeceased by her husband Peter, and sisters Carolyn J. Case and Barbara E. Delahay
At this time, all services will be private.
