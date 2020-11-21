1/
Joanne Selage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne Selage

Wappingers Falls - Joanne E. Selage a resident of Wappingers Falls, NY passed away on November 20, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She was 85.

Joanne was born in Syracuse, NY on December 8, 1934, the daughter of Lewis K. and Anna Mae (Hess) Bicknell.

Joanne attended Arlington High School and graduated in 1952.

On January 8, 1954 Joanne married Peter Selage at Holy Trinity Church in Poughkeepsie, NY. Peter passed way on January 17, 2000.

For many years Joanne worked for I.B.M. in East Fishkill retiring as a Manager in 1993.

She enjoyed cooking, sewing and most of all spending quality time with her family who will truly miss her.

She is survived by her children Gayle E. (Anthony) Rose, Nancy J. (Michael) Bitzko, David P. (Lisa) Selage, Paul L. Selage and Barbara A. (Scott) McIlwee. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Joanne is predeceased by her husband Peter, and sisters Carolyn J. Case and Barbara E. Delahay

At this time, all services will be private.

Please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com for online condolences and Joanne's Book of Memories






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved