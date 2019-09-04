|
Joanne T. DiOttaviano Mulcahy
Poughkeepsie, NY - Joanne T. DiOttaviano Mulcahy, 71, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Vassar Brothers Medical Center on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Born on September 28, 1947, she was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Warren DiOttaviano. In 1969 she married Patrick J. Mulcahy, Sr. in Poughkeepsie, NY, he predeceased her in 1996. Joanne was a homemaker, raising six children. She will always be remembered as an excellent and loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother who liked to have her family gathered around for Sunday dinner and she was very religious.
Joanne is survived by her three sons Patrick J. Mulcahy, Jr. of Hopewell Junction, NY, John Mulcahy and his wife Dominique of Wappingers Falls, NY, and James Mulcahy and wife Cindy Lupi of Poughkeepsie, NY. and three daughters, Kathleen Fincher of Rio Rancho, NM, Maureen Groth of Dover Plains, NY, and Nicole Mulcahy of Poughkeepsie, NY. Being the oldest of ten siblings, she is also surviving are four brothers, Nicolas "Nick" DiOttaviano of Poughkeepsie, NY, Francis DiOttoviano and his wife Bernadette of Poughkeepsie, NY, Anthony DiOttaviano of South Port, NC, Joey DiOttoviano and wife Lorraine of South Port, NC and three sisters Margie Medina and husband Joel of Poughkeepsie, NY, Bernadette Kane and husband Donald of Wappingers Falls, NY, and Carmela DiOttoviano of North Carolina. Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren, Larry B. Fincher, III, Eric M. Fincher, Michael Goth, Brittany Groth, Ely Coceras, Patrick J. Mulcahy, III, Mackenzie Mulcahy, Madison Mulcahy, Mason Mulcahy, Alexandra Maddock, Cassidy Mulcahy, Little Jim Jim Mulchahy and Jerimiah Mulcahy and baby Angelina in Heaven. There are also four great grandchildren, Eric Giovanni Fincher, Larry B. Fincher, IV, Angelo Fincher, and Lilly Harrington and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00am at Mt. Carmel Church 95 Mill St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, followed by interment in St. Peter's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, NY. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Joanne's name to Mt. Carmel Church and Holy Trinity Church, both in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019