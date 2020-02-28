|
|
Jodette Lynn Slier
Philmont - Jodette Lynn Rosborough Slier passed out of this world suddenly and into the next on Sunday 2/9/2020 at her home in Philmont, NY from complications of the flu. Jody was born 9/3/1953 in Winsted, CT to Rose Ellen and now deceased Andrew "Buzz" Simmons.
Jody graduated Columbia-Greene Community College as an LPN and worked in a variety of settings including Northern Dutchess Hospital and several Nursing Homes over the years. After several injuries, no longer able to work as a Nurse, she finished her career as a Medical Coder at MVP and then in Benedictine Hospital, Kingston NY.
In retirement, she belonged to a rug hooking group in Kinderhook NY, and enjoyed spending time with her "hooking" friends--especially Elaine-- who went on many trips across New England taking classes and workshops. In 2019, her entry in the Columbia County Fair took 3rd prize. More than anything else, she enjoyed spending time with her family-- her mother and sister, her four children and eight grandchildren. Jody was a wonderful, kind and good hearted person and will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Jody is survived by her daughters Andrea Tallmadge, Michelle Tkacy, and Shasta Jepson: her son Robert Rosborough, her mother, Rose Rider, her sister Heather O'Keeffe and her grandchildren Joseph ,Erika, Abigail, Madison, Mackenzie, Dana, Casey and Molly. Also her nieces Emily and Anna and her nephew Michael O"Keefe and grand-nieces Payton and Harper. She was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Rosborough.
Arrangements are with the Sacco Funeral Home in Greenport, NY. There will be no calling hours but a "Celebration of Life" will be held in March as was Jody's wish.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020