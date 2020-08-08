Joe H. Ward
Poughkeepsie, New York - Joe H. Ward, 77 years, of Poughkeepsie, passed away on Thursday July 30, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.
He was born on Saturday November 14, 1942 in Brooklet, Georgia the son of Jesse Ward and Louise Lee. Joe was a resident of New York State over 50 years.
Joe was a graduate of Hunter College in New York City with a master's degree in social work. Joe also was a United States Navy Veteran and Freemason.
Joe was a psychotherapist in Poughkeepsie, New York. He owned his own practice and was dedicated to his patients. He loved to read, cook, play and listen to music, garden, and carry out building projects, but above all, he loved his family.
On April 26, 2019 in the Town of Poughkeepsie, Joe married Sylvia Richard.
Joe is survived by his wife Sylvia, his three daughters Shana Ryzowy and her husband Javier of Brooklyn, Erika Blake and her husband Paul of Brooklyn, Jesse Ward of Manhattan, two step-daughters Jessica Wohlfahrt of Vermont, Sarah Wohlfahrt of Rye, New York, six grandchildren Sofia and Nina Ryzowy, Benji, Izzy, James, and Henry Blake and a brother and a sister.
