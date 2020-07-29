Joe Louis Macklin



Beacon - I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith - 2 Timothy 4:7



Joe Louis Macklin, entered into the veil of silence known as death, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, Wingate Healthcare in Beacon, New York. Joe was born in LaCrosse, Virginia on August 14, 1926, the beloved son of the late John and Lurlene Macklin. He attended the Mecklenburg County Public Schools. He gave his life to Christ at an early and was baptized at Bethel Memorial RZUA church. He was inducted into the United States Army in 1952 and served honorably until 1954.



A resident of the Mid-Hudson area since 1962. He was united in holy matrimony with Classie Jones in 1967. His career path was a bus driver for Wappingers Central School, Amour Truck Company, Downstate Correctional transporting inmates and Short Line Bus Service.



In 1978, Joe rededicated his life to Christ and joined The Beulah Baptist Church in Wappingers Falls, NY and was ordained as a Deacon. After serving at Beulah, he changed his membership and joined Mount Zion Baptist Church, Stormville, NY where he served as the Chairman of Deacons until his death.



Joe always had a joke to tell and would keep the family in laughter on many family occasions. In 2016, we celebrated Joe's 80th birthday in Maryland as the first octogenarian of the Macklin family. What a blessing it was to see the joy that it brought him to have 5 generations of all of the Macklin family.



He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Classie, his children, Dennis of Saratoga, New York, and Debbie of Newark, New Jersey. 2 grandchildren: Roberto and Jennifer and 2 great-grandchildren Joseph and Jeremiah of Beacon, NY; one sister, Ercell Hargrove of South Hill, VA and one brother, William Macklin of Beacon, New York; one uncle, Paul Boyd of Baltimore, MD; brothers-in-law, Fred (JoAnn), Ernest (Caroline), James and sisters-in-law, Queenie (George) and Marva Jones of Plainfield, New Jersey. Many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by one son, Joe, Jr., 6 sisters, Flossie, Shirley, Sally, Edna, Kizziah and Lillian, and 3 brothers Ernest, (Bob), Jesse, and John, Jr.



Mr. Macklin will have a visitation 9-11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. Funeral service 11:00 a.m. at the chapel. Interment w/Full Military Honors at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill, NY (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED).









