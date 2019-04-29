Services
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Joel Friedenberger


Wappingers Falls - Joel N. Friedenberg, 71, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Newburgh campus.

He was born in Brooklyn June 9, 1947, the son of Herman and Mariam Kessler Friedenberger. Joel was employed as a social worker for Taconic DDSO in Poughkeepsie. He was a musician, and played in Jazz and Blues Bands in the area.

Surviving are his sons, Daniel Friedenberger of Rochester, N.Y., Matthew Friedenberger of Crofton, Md., and James Friedenberger of Rochester, his former wife, Linda Friedenberger-Morse of Beacon, a sister, Jai Italiander of Ojai, Ca., and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home, Wappingers Falls. To send a condolence, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 29, 2019
