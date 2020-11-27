John A. Antonell, DDS
Rhinebeck - John A. Antonell, DDS, 89, a longtime Rhinebeck resident, passed away on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 at Ferncliff Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, NY.
Born on June 13, 1931, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late John and Rose (Cascone) Antonell. He attended Brooklyn Prep (1949) and went on to graduate from Holy Cross in 1953. John married Dorothea Mc Ardle on June 12, 1954 at St. Ann's Church in Flushing, NY. Dorothea predeceased him earlier this month on November 7, 2020
John completed his graduate work at NYU's College of Dentistry in 1958. He then went on to join the United States Navy where he served as a Lieutenant from 1958 -1964. John and Dorothea established their dentistry practice in Rhinebeck in 1960, and served families throughout the area for over 40 years.
He was a devout Catholic and a faithful communicant of Good Shepherd Church in Rhinebeck. He was a member of the American Dental Association and served as President and initial board member of Starr Library-Board of Directors, in Rhinebeck. He also served as a staff Dentist for Ferncliff Nursing Home when they first opened in the 1970's. "Jack" had a love of the languages where he studied classic Greek, Latin, German and French and was forever a student. He was also a Sunday NY Times crossword puzzle enthusiast.
John was a devoted husband and father. Everything he did was done for his family. He is survived by his loving family, including his seven children, Joan (Anthony) Burian of Scott Township, PA, Robert (Karen) Antonell of Poughkeepsie, NY, Eugene (Elizabeth) Antonell of S. Dartmouth, MA, Paul (Erina) Antonell of Rhinebeck, NY, Michael (Ann Marie) Antonell of Rhinebeck, NY, Patricia (Patrick) Flanagan of Carmel, NY, and Catherine (Steven) Scivolette of Hyde Park, NY; his seven grandchildren; his three great-grandchildren; in addition to many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial and Interment are private.
Memorial donations may be made in John's memory to www.SADS.org
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E. Market St., Rhinebeck, NY.
A special thanks to Ferncliff Nursing Home and their staff for taking such great care of Mom and Dad, making it possible for them to spend their last days together. We are forever grateful.
