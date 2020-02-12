|
John A. Darcy, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
John was born in New Jersey on March 11, 1949. He was the son of the late John A. Darcy, Sr. and Helen (Knoble) Darcy.
John was a graduate of Beacon High School and Marist College. John was an Assistant Editor and Reporter for several area newspapers, as well as a published poet. He met and interviewed many celebrities during his time. He worked as a grant writer for the Town of Fishkill. He was passionate about baseball, winning the Lacey Award for Most Valuable Player at Beacon High in 1967. He loved Bob Dylan and everything musical.
John is survived by his son, Matthew Boulanger and his wife, Deborah; his grandchildren, Brendan, Tyler and Julia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews: Christopher LaColla, Brian Darcy, Judi DeFrance, Michael Darcy, Lisa Carozza, Karen Spivey and William Pulcastro, along with their spouses, great nieces and great nephews. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Marianne Gorges Darcy and brother-in-law and good friend, Edward Davies.
In addition to his parents, Johnny was predeceased by his siblings, Joan LaColla Powers, Charles Darcy and Katherine (Katie) Pulcastro.
Family and friends will gather on Thursday, February 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 14 at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard Street, Beacon. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery, 325 Washington Avenue, Beacon.
In memory of John, a donation may be made to the .
To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Patrick J. Halvey of Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, LLC.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020