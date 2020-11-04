1/1
John A. Daubman
John A. Daubman

Franklinton, NC - John A. Daubman, 64, formerly of Poughkeepsie, NY, passed away peacefully after a long illness in Franklinton, NC, with his family by his side on November 1, 2020. John was born to Josephine and Andrew L. Daubman on January 10, 1956, in Poughkeepsie, NY. He is survived by his loving & devoted wife of 40 years, Sandra Weiss Daubman and their 3 children, Shawn Daubman (Jessica), Kimberly Warner (Christopher) and Traci Wallner (Ryan) along with his 9 treasured grandchildren, Jake, Leo, Britney, MaKayla, Nicholas, Zachary, Hannah, Jessica and Ellie. He is also survived by his 3 brothers, Andrew, Joseph and Paul Daubman, and his 3 sisters, Mary Ayasse, Judy Doyle and Joan Kupiec, in addition to many close brothers and sisters in law and several nieces and nephews. John is a graduate of Arlington High School, Duchess Community College and Albany State University. He was a parishioner of St. Martin de Porres Parish in Poughkeepsie, NY and St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Wake Forest, NC. John was the very proud owner of Tax Matters, LLC in LaGrange, NY, until his retirement in 2018, a business he was very proud to have established and enjoyed so much. He took pride in being up close and personal with his clients and became forever friends with many of them. He was a volunteer EMT with the LaGrange rescue squad for many years, a member of the National Association of Accountants and was accredited with the BBB. His family would like to thank all those that loved and supported him and his family during his illness and those that went above and beyond to be sure his family had the support they needed during this difficult period. He is at peace with God now and will be sorely missed. Dominus Vobiscom, John!

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, in Wake Forest, NC, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1:30 PM.

There will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN or a food pantry of your choice.

A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Wake Forest, NC. (919-556-5811)




Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
