John A. De Costa, Jr.
Poughkeepsie - John A. DeCosta, Jr., 63, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on September 13, 2020 at home. He was born in Poughkeepsie, Y on June 26, 1957, the son of John A. & Marlene C. Sleight DeCosta, Sr. A graduate of Poughkeepsie Schools; he was employed as a Therapy Aide for N.Y.S. Taconic DDSO in Poughkeepsie, NY.
He was a member of the former Dutchess County Y.M.C.A., and an avid runner who ran in multiple marathons and he was also a member of the Road Runners Club. He loved deep sea fishing and gardening. John was a devout Catholic who had a strong faith in his religion and practiced its principles every day. This showed in the help and support he gave his family by keeping their traditions alive and through the friends he made throughout his life. He was always available to lend a helping hand to anyone who may have needed one. John was a loving brother, uncle and just a good guy. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his brother: Joseph J. (Christine) De Costa of Clintondale, NY; sister: Deborah (John) Ruggerio of Pleasant Valley, NY; niece and nephews: Joseph, Jr., Jonathan, Joshua, Jennifer and James.
Visitation will be Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10AM in St. Mary's Church, 231 Church St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to: St. Jude's Research Hospital, Attn: Memorial Donations Dept., 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com