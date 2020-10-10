John A. "Jack" Fredeman
Wappingers Falls - John A. "Jack" Fredeman, a resident of Wappingers Falls, entered into rest Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Avalon Assisted Living in Wappingers Falls. He was 83.
Son of the late John J. and Mary Domizio Fredeman, he was born October 22, 1936 in Yonkers. Growing up he was a part of the Colts Youth Club in Yonkers. Prior to her passing in 1998, he was married to Charlotte Fredeman.
After twenty-seven years, he retired from IBM in East Fishkill as an Engineer and Draftsman. After retirement, he enjoyed playing golf. His family will remember him as a generous and happy person who will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his sons, Scott Fredeman and his wife, Omayra of Florida and Gregory Fredeman and his wife, Jody of Wappingers Falls; his nieces who he helped to raise, Tracey McDonnell of North Carolina and Nancy Rabe of Newburgh; his brother, Donald Fredeman and wife, Mary Jane of Georgia; his grandchildren, Jessica and Joseph Fredeman, Alyssa Walker, Vanessa Fredeman, and Zachary, Matthew and Joshua Fredeman; his great-grandson, Johnathan Phoenix; as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
Family will receive their friends on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 16 at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82 in Hopewell Junction. Interment will follow in Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Route 9 in Fishkill.
Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced for all services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Alzheimer's Association
, Hudson Valley Chapter, 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
For directions or to send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com
.