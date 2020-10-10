1/1
John A. "Jack" Fredeman
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. "Jack" Fredeman

Wappingers Falls - John A. "Jack" Fredeman, a resident of Wappingers Falls, entered into rest Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Avalon Assisted Living in Wappingers Falls. He was 83.

Son of the late John J. and Mary Domizio Fredeman, he was born October 22, 1936 in Yonkers. Growing up he was a part of the Colts Youth Club in Yonkers. Prior to her passing in 1998, he was married to Charlotte Fredeman.

After twenty-seven years, he retired from IBM in East Fishkill as an Engineer and Draftsman. After retirement, he enjoyed playing golf. His family will remember him as a generous and happy person who will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his sons, Scott Fredeman and his wife, Omayra of Florida and Gregory Fredeman and his wife, Jody of Wappingers Falls; his nieces who he helped to raise, Tracey McDonnell of North Carolina and Nancy Rabe of Newburgh; his brother, Donald Fredeman and wife, Mary Jane of Georgia; his grandchildren, Jessica and Joseph Fredeman, Alyssa Walker, Vanessa Fredeman, and Zachary, Matthew and Joshua Fredeman; his great-grandson, Johnathan Phoenix; as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.

Family will receive their friends on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 16 at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82 in Hopewell Junction. Interment will follow in Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Route 9 in Fishkill.

Masks must be worn and social distancing practiced for all services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Alzheimer's Association, Hudson Valley Chapter, 2649 South Road, Suite 101, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

For directions or to send the family a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Columba Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home
55 East Main Street
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
845-297-2610
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved