John A. Krawiec
Beacon - John A. Krawiec, a lifelong resident of Beacon, passed away on November 5, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie. He was 76 years old.
John was born on August 30, 1943 in Beacon, the son of the late John and Agnes Trochan Krawiec. John married the former Edith McGaughrin in 1965. Mrs. Krawiec survives at home. John was the owner of Hi-Land Gas in Beacon. He also worked for the City of Beacon as Assistant Director in the Urban Renewal Office. He served on the City of Beacon Board of Education.
John was a parishioner of St. Joachim - St. John the Evangelist Church, a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Trinity Council, a member of the Beacon Elks Lodge 1493 and St. Rocco's Society. He was an avid fisherman and loved watching the Yankees. He also enjoyed spending time riding his motorcycle. Above all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Piacente and Victoria Mastrantuono and her husband, Marcelo; his grandchildren, Nicole and Jordan Piacente and Stephanie and Alexis Mastrantuono; his nephews, Scott Pfundheller and Mark Sykes; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbara and Tom Knapp and their children, Jessica and Rebecca Knapp.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his sister, Joyce Pfundheller; his nieces, Jodi Sykes and Melissa Pfundheller; nephew, Robert Pfundheller; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dot and Bill McGaughrin.
Family and friends will gather on Friday, November 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 9 at 10 a.m. at St. Joachim Church, 51 Leonard Street, Beacon. Burial will follow at St. Joachim Cemetery, Beacon.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the ICU staff at Vassar Brothers Medical Center for their compassion and care of John.
Memorial donations in memory of John may be made to .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019