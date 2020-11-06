1/1
John A. Manfredi Jr.
John A. Manfredi Jr.

Poughkeepsie - It is with great sadness and heavy heart that we announce the passing of John A. Manfredi Jr., 85, a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie, NY. John died peacefully on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Born on September 1, 1935, in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of John A. and Anna Damelio Manfredi. He married his sweetheart June M. Roddy, on September 12, 1959, at St. Patrick's Church, Johnstown, NY.

After graduating from Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School John was a Project Manager with IBM retiring after 37 years of service in 1990.

Some of John's passions were family, sports, food and casinos. John cherished his annual family beach vacations and he never met a buffet he did not like. Many remember John on a ball field either coaching or playing. John's desire to excel in sports led him to his induction into the Dutchess County Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991. John was a member of the Hudson Valley Baseball Umpires Association for 28 years. He was always loyal to his favorite teams, the New York Mets and New York Jets.

John was a communicant of Regina Coeli Catholic Church, Hyde Park

John is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, June M. Manfredi of Poughkeepsie, NY and his five children. Duke Manfredi and wife Denise of Raleigh, NC,Jimmy Manfredi and companion Kathy Corey of Highland NY, Theresa Bialosuknia and husband Steve of West Hills, CA, Maureen Manfredi- Long and husband Scott of Planation, Fl, Gina Manfredi and husband Paul of Coconut Creek, FL. He is also survived by four treasured grandchildren: Tanner Bialosuknia, Hunter and Dakota Long and Sasha Seetaram. John is also survived by his brother Joe Manfredi and wife Joan of Tampa, FL, sister Janet Duffy and husband Dan of Hyde Park and Josephine Perrino and husband Benji of Hyde Park along with many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends may call from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Regina Coeli Church, Rte. 9, Hyde Park, NY. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.

John's family respectfully requests memorial donations to The Jimmy V Foundation, www.v.org, in the memo (Hoops for Duff), The North East Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave, Albany NY 12206, (www.healthkidneys.org) and the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231, (www.2heart.org)

Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet's Funeral Home, Inc., Rte. 9, Hyde Park. To send an online condolence, or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 6, 2020
My condolences to your family John. You will be missed by all. Remembering the years past will always be with everyone.
Robert Cappellini
Friend
