John A. Ochs



Rhinebeck - John A. Ochs, 101, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Northern Dutchess Hospital.



Mr. Ochs was a Rhinebeck resident since he was stationed by the U.S. Army Air Corps Signal Corps as a member of a group that was selected to guard President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He along with 35 others were responsible to spot planes from five towers in the area. He was discharged from the Army in 1945 and remained in the area.



John is a life member of the Montgomery Post #429. He served as 2nd Vice Commander in 1953, 1st Vice Commander in 1954 and as Post Commander 1955; he has been a member for 71 years. He is also a life member of the Rhinebeck Fire Department and member of the Rhinebeck Rescue Squad for over 70 years. He was inducted into the 41st Senate District Veterans' Hall of Fame in 2014.



John worked at the Rhinebeck Gazette Advertiser for 10 years as a linotype operator and then for the Poughkeepsie Journal for 28 years until his retirement in 1982.



John was born November 25, 1917 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey, the son of John C. and Pauline (Bosch) Ochs. He graduated from the Phillipsburg High School in 1936.



He was married to Sondra N. Trifiletti in 1944; they were married 62 years when she passed away September 21, 2006. Together they lived in Rhinebeck and raised their two children Sondra Ochs Miscedra of Rhinebeck and the late John H. Ochs.



In addition to his daughter Sondra he is survived by three grandchildren, Elana (Frank ) Gargano of Staten Island, Andrew and Jeffrey Ochs of Pensicola, Fl; one great grandchild Jackson Gargano; and many nieces and nephews including Patrick and Margaret Ebling, Jerri Alley and Patricia Varricchio.



He was predeceased by his son John Ochs, a brother Charles Ochs, and his son-in-law Larry Miscedra.



Calling hours are Sunday, April 28th, 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the Dapson-Chestney Funeral Home, 51 W. Market St., Rhinebeck. Members of the Rhinebeck Fire Department will conduct services at 5:00 PM; members of Montgomery Post #429 will conduct servicesat 5:30 PM.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, April 29th, 1:00 PM, at the Good Shepherd Church, 3 Msgr. Joy Plaza, Rhinebeck. Interment with military honors by the American Legion Post #429 will be at the Rhinebeck Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the Rhinebeck Rescue Squad, 78 E. Market St., Rhinebeck; or American Legion Post #429. P.O. Box 429, Rhinebeck, NY 12572



To sign the online register please visit dapsonchestney.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019