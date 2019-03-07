|
John Adam Sokol
Wappingers Falls - John Adam Sokol, a resident of Wappingers Falls, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. He was 75.
Son of the late Adam Sokol and Claire Grapentine (Haines), he was born June 5, 1943 in Poughkeepsie. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Patricia Sokol (Cleary).
John was a successful builder for many years in the Hudson Valley region before retiring in the mid -1990s to embark on a two-decades' long sailing journey with Patty. Together, John and Pat crossed the Atlantic ocean twice and spent several years visiting many exotic ports in the Caribbean and Mediterranean Seas, Central and South America as well as numerous locations up and down the east coast of the United States. He and Patty made many wonderful friends along the way and John loved to share his sailing experience and adventures with friends and family, especially his grandchildren.
John never attended college but possessed an inherent thirst for knowledge and a brilliant mind for engineering and problem solving. John lived most of the time aboard his sailboat, Vagabond Lady, which he carefully and skillfully outfitted to go anywhere in the world. He truly lived life on his terms.
John was a devoted father and loving grandfather and the lessons he taught all of us will not be forgotten. He is survived by his sons, Christopher Sokol and his wife, Joann of Saint Charles, Missouri, Paul Sokol and his wife, Janet of Poughquag, Matthew Sokol and his wife, Alison of Southbury, CT, his grandchildren Dylan, Sarah, Michael, Kaylee, Ryan, Megan, and Collin, and his partner, Janice Williams, with whom he spent many happy moments traveling aboard Vagabond Lady.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be made to Gabriel House of Care, 4599 Worrall Way, Jacksonville, FL 32224, www.gabrielhouseofcare.org.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 7, 2019