John Albert Kett, Jr.
Millerton - John Albert Kett, Jr., 79, a nine year resident of Millerton, NY formerly of White Plains, NY died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home in Millerton. Mr. Kett worked as a self-employed master carpenter; he worked with the Wire Lathers and Local Carpenters Union throughout his lengthy career.
Born April 25, 1940 in Bronx, NY he was the son of the late John Albert and Miriam E. (Iringer) Kett, Sr. On February 16, 1991 in Patterson, NY he married Beverly Kay (Kinkade) Tully. Beverly survives in Millerton. In his spare time, John enjoyed mowing his lawn, watching science fiction movies, streaming on Netflix and for many years relaxing on his motorcycle. He also enjoyed spending time with his family in Cape Cod during the summer as well. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends.
In addition to his beloved wife, John is survived by three daughters; Robin Kett of Amenia, NY, Dawn Weiss of Wappingers Falls, NY and Christine Cermola of Northford, CT; a stepdaughter, Patricia Tully and her husband Stephen of Warwick, NY and a stepson, Liam Tully and his wife Lauren of Ridgefield, CT; his sister Joan Ogden of Texas, eleven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by a son John Kett of Dover Plains, NY and two sisters, Miriam Bergenson and Rita Hamill.
A funeral service will take place on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 9:15 am at Faith Bible Chapel of Shekomeko, 222 Silver Mountain Road, Millerton, NY. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. Burial will follow at Irondale Cemetery in Millerton. Memorial contributions may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020