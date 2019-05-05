|
John "Jack" Anderson Jr.
Poughkeepsie - John "Jack" Anderson Jr., 80, a longtime resident of the town of Poughkeepsie passed away on May 3, 2019 at his home.
Born October 27, 1938 he was the son of the late Virginia King and John Anderson.
Jack had a passion for baking, anyone that knew Jack walked away with a pie, donuts or a tray of cookies.
On April 19,1997 in Las Vegas he married the love of his life Phyllis, she predeceased him in 2014.
Jack and his lovely wife Phyllis previously owned Oakridge Bakery in Hyde Park, until retiring in 2014.
He leaves behind three daughters Tami Gunsch and husband Mark; Barbie Banker, and Tina Romaine, a stepdaughter Christine Parker; eight grandchildren, Mark Gunsch Jr., Dr. Mathew Gunsch and wife Dr. Casey Dougherty Gunsch, Ryan Gunsch, Kaitlin Sherow, Danielle Sherow, Lester Zaborski, Kaelyn Parker, Kyle Parker, and Ricky Banker; three great grandchildren Madison Sherow, Ameleigha Zaborski, and Peighton Zaborski.
He is also survived by a sister Brenda Maeder and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with his wife and parents Jack was predeceased by his sister Virginia Herrmann.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, May 7th , from 4 to 6pm at Sweet's Funeral Home, 4365 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park.
For directions or to send an online condolence please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 5, 2019