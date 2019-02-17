|
John Anthony Bellantoni
Millerton - Millerton - John A. Bellantoni, 97, a resident of Millerton, NY for eight years and a longtime resident of the Bronx, NY died February 12, 2019 at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, CT. Mr. Bellantoni worked as a Display and Packing Coordinator for Sotheby's Auction House for many years and also worked as a machinist at a shoe factory where he belonged to the local Teamsters Union.
Born January 29, 1922 in Manhattan, NY he was the son of the late Giovanne (John) and Serafina (Sarah) (Patafio) Bellantoni. John attended PS 76 in the Bronx and the Institute of Manhattan where he earned a machinist certificate he also attended the Delehanty Institute. On November 3, 1946 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in the Bronx, he married Rose Berna. Mrs. Bellantoni passed away March 27, 2012. John enjoyed raising and caring for homing pigeons in his spare time.
Mr. Bellantoni is survived by three children; Sarah Cahill ad her husband Tom of Millerton, Debbie Slattery and her husband Jim of Rally, NC and John Bellantoni and his wife Doreen of Monroe, NY; his brother, Carlo Bellantoni of Yonkers, NY; five grandchildren, Caryn Cahill, Cristine Tripi and her husband Bernie, Allison Slattery, Penny Bellantoni and John Bellantoni; four great grandchildren, Samantha, Madeline, John and Isabel and several nieces and nephews and many friends. He was predeceased by seven siblings.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 6-8pm at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10am at Immaculate Conception Church, Route 22 & Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY. Rev. R. Kent Wilson will officiate. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Community Mausoleum, Bronx, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to a . To send an online condolence please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 17, 2019