John B. "Jack" Cowan, Jr.
Highland - John (Jack) B. Cowan Jr, 64, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on Sept. 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born Sept 18, 1956 in Albany, the son of the late John (Jack) B. Cowan Sr. and Jean Flood Cowan.
Educated in Hyde Park Schools and a 1973 Poughkeepsie HS graduate, he went on to attend New Paltz College. Jack loved the outdoors and was a lifelong athlete whose sports included, but not limited to Baseball, Fast and Slow Pitch Softball, Basketball, Soccer, Ice Hockey and Golf. He especially enjoyed playing and traveling with the Semi-Pro Leagues. He loved being a "die hard" Red Sox fan.
Jack enjoyed life and shared his infectious smile with friends and strangers alike. His quick wit and smiling eyes will surely be missed. He will be remembered as one who fought the status quo and always had one more "true story" to tell. Although he kept a low profile of himself, he was loud and proud of his daughter, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Jack will be sorely missed by family, past teammates and friends.
In addition to his mother, Jean F. Cowan, he is survived by a daughter, Christina Marie (Daryl) McClain, Sparta, GA, grandchildren, Leah and Darren McClain, brother, Nicholas A Cowan, Albany, NY, sisters, Kimberly J (Peter) Ramaglia, Highland, NY, Kathleen J (David) White, Milton, NY and Laurie A Guzman, Queens, NY, 11 nieces and nephews and 11 grand nieces and nephews and a host of extended family. In addition to his father, Jack was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Leo Guzman.
The family would like to thank the nurses of Vassar's Oncology 5 South and Hudson Valley Hospice for their compassionate care.
As per Jack's wishes, there will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's name may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice or a charity of your choice
. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
