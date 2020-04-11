Services
Peck & Peck Funeral Homes
8063 Rte 22
Copake, NY 12516
(518) 329-2121
Interment
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
Clove Cemetery
John Barney Belterman Jr.


1931 - 2020
John Barney Belterman Jr. Obituary
John Barney Belterman Jr.

Copake - John Barney Belterman Jr., 89 of Copake, NY passed peacefully at his residence on Thursday April 9, 2020.

He was born on January 17, 1931 in Hudson, NY a son of John B. and Jeanette (Murray) Belterman.

John proudly served his country with the United States Air Force as a staff sergeant in Korea from 1951 - 1955.

He was employed in the service and repair of office machines and computers with ASD Company of Poughkeepsie, NY.

On June 14, 1958 in Poughquag, NY he married Joyce Louise (Swensen) Belterman. She pre deceased him on December 4, 2001.

Survivors include his three daughters, Linda Grayson (Jim) of Copake, NY; Terry Carlotti (Vince) of Rineyville, KY and Susan Hann of Poughquag, NY. Also his grandchildren, Melissa Peppe, Daniel Grayson, Christopher Hann, Amy Hann, Jessica Carlotti and Hannah Carlotti. His great grandchildren, Teagan Grayson, Kinsley Grayson, Wyatt Grayson and Phoebe Peppe.

John also leaves his siblings, Barbara Scalera, Joyce Shrader, Jeanette Mickle, Claudia Belterman and Richard Belterman .

In addition to his wife he was pre deceased by three sisters, Bonnie Misetich, Eleanor Clark and Beverly Hartford and a brother Robert Belterman.

Due to current circumstances a private interment for immediate family will be held on Monday at the Clove Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the Peck and Peck Funeral Home of Copake, NY.

To send an online condolence please visit www.peckandpeck.net.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
