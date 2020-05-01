|
John Borgoy
PLEASANT VALLEY -
John Borgoy, of Pleasant Valley, died peacefully after a sudden illness. Mr. Borgoy was born in Budapest, Hungary to mother Edit & father Janos, who was a career military officer.
After the second world war his family fled the communist takeover of Hungary. They arrived in Switzerland as refugees and settled in West Germany before moving to the United States, where Mr. Borgoy attended high school and spent his entire adult life.
Mr. Borgoy attended Case Western Reserve University. He then volunteered for the United States Army and served as an instructor for the Nike Ajax system, which was the world's first surface to air missile. He was a loyal employee of IBM for over forty years, during which he progressed from typewriter repairman to engineer.
He was a volunteer fireman, member of Germania of Poughkeepsie, and supporter of the Pleasant Valley Free Library. He loved languages, reading, science fiction, and historical scholarship.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mrs. Kathleen Borgoy, by his children, Elizabeth & John Borgoy, by their children, and by his sister, Mrs. Eszter Bay.
Mr. Borgoy will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his family, friends, and neighbors. The family are thankful for the support they have received during this difficult time. A private burial and memorial service will be held after the Covid pandemic has eased.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Pleasant Valley. For condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020