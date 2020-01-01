|
|
John Broas Jr.
Glenham - John E. Broas, Jr, 74, a lifelong area resident, died on December 31, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh.
Born on January 7, 1945 in Poughkeepsie, John was the son of John and Mary (Degnan) Broas. On September 12, 1970 at the Dutch Reformed Church, John married the love of his life, Janet Way, who survives at home.
John proudly served our country in the Unites States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a chemical specialist for Texaco in Glenham until the closing of the company in 1998. John was an avid bowler, who loved his grandkids. His pride and joy were his two sons.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his sons, John and his wife Tanya of Beacon, Chris and his fiancée, Danielle Warren of Wappingers Falls; his grandchildren, Christian and Kaylee; his sister, Carol Lucas of Port Charlotte, FL; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Broas and his brother in law, Michael Lucas.
Calling hours will be held on Friday from 6-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main St. Fishkill. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10am at the funeral home followed by a graveside service at 11am at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.
Please visit John's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020