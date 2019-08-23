|
|
John C. Jakobsen
Poughkeepsie - John C. Jakobsen of Poughkeepsie died peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends, on August 21, 2019. He was 72.
Son of the late Charlie and Josiane (Hugo) Jakobsen, he was born on April 24, 1947 in Brooklyn. He married the love of his life, Karen Terhune, on December 20, 1969 at Wyckoff Reformed Church in Wyckoff, New Jersey; Mrs. Jakobsen survives at home in Poughkeepsie.
John proudly served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam as a 1st Lieutenant where he directed convoys to deliver fuel and supplies. After he was honorably discharged, he made a lifelong career as a salesman for Procter & Gamble. In retirement, he said he wanted to drive a school bus. Instead he settled in at Arlington High School where he became and served for 15 years as one of the most requested teachers. He was also a longtime, active member of the New Hackensack Reformed Church and the Elks BPOE, Lodge #275.
In his spare time, John enjoyed life to the fullest, even when he was recovering from surgeries. He and his loving wife, Karen, took many trips together. He rode his bike (too fast down hill according to his wife), he danced, he sang karaoke. He also enjoyed concerts, hiking, going on cruises, kayaking, and time in the Adirondacks. John especially loved camping with his family.
His life is full of stories of family vacations and get-togethers with life-long friends. John was a man who would seem to run into an old friend everywhere he went, who could talk to anyone about anything at any time, and who made long lasting connections that will never be forgotten.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Karen Jakobsen; his two daughters and their spouses, Bonnie and David Martin, and Wendy and Jacob Amidon; his son and spouse, Jeffrey and Diane Jakobsen; five grandchildren, Nathan, Natalie, and Josiane Amidon, and Ian and Margot Martin; brother, Stanley (Ellen) Jakobsen; sister, Lorraine Como; and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive their friends on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 2 to 4pm at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 E. Main Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2 pm at the New Hackensack Reformed Church, 1580 Route 376 in Wappingers Falls, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's name to the , , or Memorial Sloan Kettering, www.mskcc.org.
For directions or to send a personal condolence, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019