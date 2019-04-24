Resources
More Obituaries for John Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Jack" Collins


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John "Jack" Collins Obituary
John "Jack" Collins

Basalt, CO - John "Jack" Collins of Basalt, Colorado passed away on March 23, 2019 at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs. He was born in 1931 in Peekskill, New York, son of John D. Collins and Helen Hayes.

Jack is survived by his his wife of 62 years, Barbara; his son Stephen Collins; daughter Susan Anderson; sister Rita Golder; and his grandchildren. His son, Patrick, and daughter, Ellen, predeceased him, as did his parents.

Jack graduated from Haldane High School in Cold Spring, NY and joined the U.S. Air Force. He later studied at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY and Union College. He spent most of his professional career at IBM and Advanced Micro Devices before retiring, twice!

In Basalt. Jack was an active member of St. Vincent Parish and the Basalt Lions Club.

He will be missed by everyone who knew him and loved him.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.