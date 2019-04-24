|
John "Jack" Collins
Basalt, CO - John "Jack" Collins of Basalt, Colorado passed away on March 23, 2019 at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs. He was born in 1931 in Peekskill, New York, son of John D. Collins and Helen Hayes.
Jack is survived by his his wife of 62 years, Barbara; his son Stephen Collins; daughter Susan Anderson; sister Rita Golder; and his grandchildren. His son, Patrick, and daughter, Ellen, predeceased him, as did his parents.
Jack graduated from Haldane High School in Cold Spring, NY and joined the U.S. Air Force. He later studied at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY and Union College. He spent most of his professional career at IBM and Advanced Micro Devices before retiring, twice!
In Basalt. Jack was an active member of St. Vincent Parish and the Basalt Lions Club.
He will be missed by everyone who knew him and loved him.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 24, 2019