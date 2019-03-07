Services
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Skapetis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Skapetis


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John D. Skapetis Obituary
John D. Skapetis

Stone Ridge - John D. Skapetis, 84, of Stone Ridge, NY passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Mid Hudson Regional Hospital. A local resident for 65 years, John was born in Lamnos, Greece on March 24, 1934 to Dimitrious and Fotini Skapetis. John was the owner of the Poughkeepsie Diner. On April 14, 1990 he married Betty Ann Burgher in Poughkeepsie and she survives him at home. John was a member of the Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church and also a member of AHAPA. He loved playing cards, fishing and gardening. In addition to his wife, Betty, he is survived by his children; son James Skapetis (Debi) of Poughkeepsie, daughter Debra Sherlock (Dale) of Auburn, NY, daughter Joan Paine (Craig) of Minier, IL and son Carl Skapetis (Barbara) of Hahira, GA. John is also survived by his 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, as well as his sister Stella Yiannakis of Greece. Additionally surviving are his stepchildren; Robert Styles, Daniel Styles, Jeri Lyn Holt and several nieces and nephews, especially his niece Fotini Kafes and his best friend Teddy Vanikiotis. He was predeceased by 2 brothers and one sister. Calling hours will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:30pm at Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Download Now