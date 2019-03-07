John D. Skapetis



Stone Ridge - John D. Skapetis, 84, of Stone Ridge, NY passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Mid Hudson Regional Hospital. A local resident for 65 years, John was born in Lamnos, Greece on March 24, 1934 to Dimitrious and Fotini Skapetis. John was the owner of the Poughkeepsie Diner. On April 14, 1990 he married Betty Ann Burgher in Poughkeepsie and she survives him at home. John was a member of the Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church and also a member of AHAPA. He loved playing cards, fishing and gardening. In addition to his wife, Betty, he is survived by his children; son James Skapetis (Debi) of Poughkeepsie, daughter Debra Sherlock (Dale) of Auburn, NY, daughter Joan Paine (Craig) of Minier, IL and son Carl Skapetis (Barbara) of Hahira, GA. John is also survived by his 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, as well as his sister Stella Yiannakis of Greece. Additionally surviving are his stepchildren; Robert Styles, Daniel Styles, Jeri Lyn Holt and several nieces and nephews, especially his niece Fotini Kafes and his best friend Teddy Vanikiotis. He was predeceased by 2 brothers and one sister. Calling hours will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4:00-8:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:30pm at Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary