John Dooney



Wappingers Falls - John T. Dooney, 63, a resident of Wappingers Falls, died on July 7, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.



Born in the Bronx on January 20, 1956, John was the son of John and Concetta (Giacone) Dooney. He was raised in Yorktown Heights until he moved to Millbrook in 1985.



John proudly served our country in the United States Navy from 1973 to 1976. He was an insulator for Local#91 in Tarrytown. John was an animal and nature lover. He was a good friend to many and will always be remembered as a social butterfly.



John is survived by his daughter, Margo Dooney and her fiancé Michael of Brooklyn; his longtime friend and caregiver, Bernadette Dooney; and his siblings, Barbara Reynolds, Peter Dooney, James Dooney, Gregory Dooney and Glenn Dooney.



Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Military Honors will be held at 7:45pm.



Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 10, 2019