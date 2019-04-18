Services
Torsone Memorial Funeral Home
38 Main Street
Highland, NY 12528
(845) 691-2281
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
7:30 PM
Resources
John E. Moyer Sr. Obituary
John E. Moyer, Sr.

Highland - John E. Moyer, Sr., of Highland, passed away peacefully at home on April 14, 2019 with his son by his side. John was born September 9, 1936 in Poughkeepsie, NY. On September 12, 1954 he married Erna Robinson. John worked at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh, NY. He loved watching NASCAR racing, camping and sitting on his porch watching the kids play.

John was predeceased by his wife Erna Moyer, his son John Moyer, Jr.; and all of his siblings. He is survived by his two sons Kevin Moyer and Christopher Moyer and his wife Melissa; his three daughters, Nadine Moyer, Robin Bailey and Katrina Schaab, his 19 grandchildren, 28 great grand children and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Friday, April 19th from 4-8pm at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., 38 Main Street, Highland, NY. A Funeral Home service will be held during the calling hours at 7:30pm.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For online condolences or to send the family a sympathy card, please visit our website at www.torsonememorial.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 18, 2019
