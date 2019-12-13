|
|
John F. Abdoo
Poughkeepsie - John F. Abdoo, 87, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on December 11, 2019. Born in Poughkeepsie on July 6, 1932, he was the son of Assid and Rumsa Abdoo. On September 9, 1962, he married Doris Christine Innocenti, at St. Mary's Church in Poughkeepsie.
He attended St. Mary's Grammar School, Poughkeepsie High School, and Ithaca, Dutchess Community and Iona Colleges.
John served in the US Army's Finance Corp. in Munich during the occupation of Germany after WWII. After his honorable discharge, he worked at a Fire & Flame Proofing company in Poughkeepsie and then joined IBM in November 1961. He worked in IBM's Finance and Pricing organizations in Poughkeepsie, Fishkill and Franklin Lakes, NJ until he retired in 1993. After his retirement, he opened and operated Abdoo's Travel World with his wife Doris, from 1993 to 2017.
John loved life and lived it to its fullest without allowing any aliments to ever stand in his way. He was a Cub Scout and Boy Scout leader and was a Little League & Minor League baseball coach. He was a member of golf leagues at IBM Country Club, College Hill and McCann golf courses and bowling leagues at IBM Country Club. For many years, he was a head usher at St. Mary's Church in Poughkeepsie. He loved cruising and traveling with his wife to many corners of the world and immensely enjoyed family vacations.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son David Abdoo, his wife Frances and their three children, Hannah, Oliva and Grace of Long Beach, CA; his son Mark Abdoo, his wife Joann and their three children, Rachel, Ethan and Samantha of Bloomington, IN; and his daughter Christie Langer, her husband Gary and their two children, Eric and Darren of New City, NY. He is also survived by his sister Hannah Abdoo and sister-in-law Marie Mackin, both of Poughkeepsie, many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to his mother and father, he was pre-deceased by brothers, Joseph, James, Fred and Albert Abdoo and sisters, Mary Abdoo, Gemile Marrone, Freda Abdoo, and Margaret Jean Hoffmann.
Calling hours will be held 2:00 - 4:00 pm and 7:00 - 9:00 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at William G. Miller & Son F.H., Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Church, 231 Church Street, Poughkeepsie, NY followed by internment at St. Peter's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019