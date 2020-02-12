|
John "Skip" DeGilio of Poughkeepsie and New Paltz passed away suddenly at Vassar Brother's Medical Center on February 9, 2020. He was 83 years old.
John was born on the south side of Poughkeepsie. He went to Krieger Elementary School and then Cardinal Farley Military Academy for high school. He started at New Paltz in the fall of 1954 to study medicine, before it became a SUNY school, but he stepped into a classroom to teach a lesson, and it was all over. He had found his calling. He met and fell in love with Barbara Frace and they married in 1959. After serving in the Army, they had three children together. Later, he got his Masters degree at the newly-minted State University of New York at New Paltz.
But for Skip DeGilio, teaching Science wasn't just his profession, it was his passion. Skip and Barbara built life-long friendships with many of his students, who created a science scholarship in his name at Poughkeepsie High School.
In the late 60s, he developed an interest in computers and found ways to apply what he learned to the classroom. He became an adjunct professor of computer science at Marist College and later he created computer science seminars there that taught teachers how to use computers to educate their students. At night, he was also an adjunct professor at Vassar College, where there is also a scholarship in his name.
Together, Skip and Barbara built science fair programs at Poughkeepsie High and at John Jay High School in Wappingers Falls that enabled students to win state-wide and national science fair awards. He finished his high school teaching career at John Jay High School at 55.
After retiring, Skip became an ambassador on the Walkway over the Hudson, which let him share his love and knowledge of the history and geology of the Hudson Valley. He organized lectures at the Center for Lifetime Studies, with some of the best speakers in the area.
Last year, Skip and Barbara celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their friends and family.
Skip DeGilio was predeceased by Barbara Frace DeGilio. He is survived by his sister, Theresa (Terri) DeGilio O'Shea and her husband James O'Shea, his daughter, Nancy DeGilio Lindsay (Niskayuna, NY); and his sons and their wives, Frank and Sue (Piccone) DeGilio of Poughkeepsie, and Charles (Kip) and Marla (Moyer) DeGilio of Austin, TX. He has eight amazing grandchildren, Barbara Lindsay of Niskayuna, NY; Theresa (Lindsay) McNulty and her husband, Zach McNulty of Niskayuna, NY; Alyssa DeGilio of Clifton Park, NY; John Lindsay and his wife, Jaclyn Grace of Oxford, England; Alec DeGilio of Austin, TX; Jack DeGilio of Queens, NY; Kylie DeGilio of Austin, TX; and Duncan Lindsay of Niskayuna, NY; and one great-granddaughter, April Helene McNulty. His is also survived by a many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 17th from 3 to 7 pm at the William G. Miller and Son Funeral Home at 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, February 18th at 10 am at St. Mary's Church at 231 Church St, Poughkeepsie, and burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in Poughkeepsie, NY.
If you would like to contribute to the John F. and Barbara DeGilio Science Scholarship at Poughkeepsie High School, contact Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020