Poughkeepsie - John F. Edwards, 57, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away on December 21, 2019 at the Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. He was born on September 2, 1962 in Port Jefferson, N.Y., the son of Charles P. & Edna A. Connell Edwards, Sr. He was Veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1980-82. Survivors include his brother: Charles P. Edwards, Jr. of Suffern, NY. Inurnment Services will be on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2:30PM in the Gerald R. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871. Arrangements by Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
