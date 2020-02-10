Services
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
(845) 896-2000
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
1089 Main Street
Fishkill, NY 12524
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Mother of the Church
106 Jackson St.
Fishkill, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Fay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Fay


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Fay Obituary
John F. Fay

Wappingers Falls - John F. Fay of Wappingers Falls, NY passed peacefully on February 7, 2020 in Cumming, GA. He was 80.

Born on June 17, 1939 in Flushing, NY, John is son of the late Richard and Catherine (Caseberry) Fay.

John grew up in Flushing and met and married the love of his life Carole (Larsen) on May 5, 1962 at St. Andrew Avelino Church in Flushing.

John was retired from O'Dea and Associates and worked as a mechanical engineer most of his life. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served four years in the NY Army National Guard. He was a beloved father and will be missed.

John is survived by his children: Karen (Bob) Bobinski, Thomas (Arlene) Fay, and Mary (Chris) Cannizzaro. Grandchildren: Joseph Bobinski, Peter and Kayla Riley, Christopher, Amanda and Stephen (Bria) Cannizzaro and great grandchildren Kellan and Kasen.

John is predeceased by his wife Carole (2016) and siblings James, Richard and Catherine.

Calling hours will be Thursday February 13, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc. 1089 Main Street Fishkill, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday February 14, 2020 10am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church 106 Jackson St. Fishkill. Interment to follow at St. Denis Cemetery, Hopewell Junction, NY.

For John's Book of Memories and online condolences, please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc.
Download Now