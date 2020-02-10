|
John F. Fay
Wappingers Falls - John F. Fay of Wappingers Falls, NY passed peacefully on February 7, 2020 in Cumming, GA. He was 80.
Born on June 17, 1939 in Flushing, NY, John is son of the late Richard and Catherine (Caseberry) Fay.
John grew up in Flushing and met and married the love of his life Carole (Larsen) on May 5, 1962 at St. Andrew Avelino Church in Flushing.
John was retired from O'Dea and Associates and worked as a mechanical engineer most of his life. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served four years in the NY Army National Guard. He was a beloved father and will be missed.
John is survived by his children: Karen (Bob) Bobinski, Thomas (Arlene) Fay, and Mary (Chris) Cannizzaro. Grandchildren: Joseph Bobinski, Peter and Kayla Riley, Christopher, Amanda and Stephen (Bria) Cannizzaro and great grandchildren Kellan and Kasen.
John is predeceased by his wife Carole (2016) and siblings James, Richard and Catherine.
Calling hours will be Thursday February 13, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc. 1089 Main Street Fishkill, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday February 14, 2020 10am at St. Mary, Mother of the Church 106 Jackson St. Fishkill. Interment to follow at St. Denis Cemetery, Hopewell Junction, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020