Memorial service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
5:00 PM
31 Rende Drive
Beacon, NY
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
John F. Joy Obituary
John F. Joy

Beacon - John Francis Joy, a local area resident since 1984 and formerly of White Plains and Peekskill, passed away peacefully at home in Beacon on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was 69.

He was born in Peekskill on October 13, 1950.

John loved spending time with his family and vacationing at the beach. He especially adored his two grandchildren. He enjoyed watching sports, especially soccer (he was an avid fan of Manchester United) as well as hockey (He was also a New York Rangers fan and attended many games at Madison Square Garden). He also enjoyed horse racing, boxing, listening to music, and going to concerts. John was a member of St. Mary, Mother of the Church in Fishkill.

In 2018, he retired as the Director of Advertising for Lord and Taylor in Manhattan. He worked in the advertising industry for 45 years.

On August 10, 1980, he married Theresa O'Neill in White Plains. Theresa survives at home in Fishkill.

Additional survivors include his son, John Joy & his wife Angela of Poughkeepsie; his son, Christopher Joy & his wife Kathleen of Fishkill; his daughter, Kimberly Wing & her husband Zachary of Beacon; his grandchildren, Christopher Joy, Jr. and Clara Wing; his mother, Mary (Centorrino) Joy of Cold Spring; his sister, Jane Gordineer & her husband Dave Piques; his brother, Robert Joy & Kelly Pagan; and many other loving relatives & friends.

John was predeceased by his father, John Joy.

Services will be private, with a drive by memorial tribute to follow on Wednesday 5/13/20 at 5:00pm. The drive by vigil will be held at 31 Rende Drive, Beacon New York. Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects while driving by his home supporting his family from afar.

Memorial donations may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 (www.hvhospice.org) or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (to benefit MSK Westchester), P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028 (www.mskcc.org).

Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, you can visit John's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020
