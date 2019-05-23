Services
McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
895 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-2000
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Columba Church
835 Route 82
Hopewell Junction, NY
View Map
John F. Kinlen, Jr.

Holmes - John F. Kinlen, Jr., 64, an area resident for 40 years and formerly of the Bronx, died suddenly on May 21, 2019 at his home.

Born in New York City on October 8, 1954, he was the son of John and Nora (Fredericks) Kinlen. John was the owner and operator of AJK Mechanical Services. He was a parishioner of St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction, and a member of St. Mary's Council #4065, Knights of Columbus and the St. John Paul II Assembly #2917. John enjoyed golfing, and the New York Giants and Yankees, but more than anything, he loved spending time with his family.

On October 23, 1977 in the Bronx, John married Donna (Margiasso) Kinlen. In addition to his wife, he is also survived by his children, Jennifer Corsano and her husband Michael, Christopher Kinlen, and Dana Kinlen; his grandchildren, Liana, Jacqueline and Brandon Corsano; his siblings, Doris Murray, Robert Kinlen, Joseph Kinlen, and William Kinlen; his dogs, Molli, Ellie and Lola; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at 9:30am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by entombment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Council #4065, Knights of Columbus or the . Please visit John's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 23, 2019
