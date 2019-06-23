|
|
John F. Klein Jr.
Hyde Park - John F. Klein Jr., 83, a longtime local resident, died June 21, 2019 at home with his family by his side.
Born on March 10, 1936 in Port Chester, he was the son of the late John F. Klein Sr. and Mary Prokopchak Klein. He was a 1954 graduate of F.D. Roosevelt High School in Hyde Park.
John proudly served in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960.
He worked for Grand Union for many years, retiring as a manager in 2000. In his retirement, he worked for K & D Deli in Hyde Park from 2000 to 2015.
Mr. Klein was a 3rd and 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus Florentine Council #304 and Assembly, Poughkeepsie. He was also a volunteer firefighter with Young America Hose Co. #6 in the City of Poughkeepsie.
A communicant of St. Peter's Parish in Hyde Park, John ran many functions for the church and school (along with his wife, Marie, and the help of many other volunteers).
On September 12, 1964 in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, he married the former Marie Germano. Mrs. Klein predeceased him on October 11, 2005.
He is survived by his four daughters, Kim Parks and husband, Scott, of Pine Plains, Lisa Suriano and husband, Jim, of Troy, Ann Rushano and husband, Joe, of Hyde Park, and Cathy Ridgway and husband, Gary, of Hyde Park; ten grandchildren, Hunter and Dylan Parks, Jimmy, Brittany, Brianna, and Jagger Suriano, Brandon and Kaila Rushano, and Mia and Alyssa Ridgway; one great-granddaughter, Sophia Rose McDermott (daughter of Brittany Suriano); and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a daughter, Tara Ann Klein on November 26, 2004; and a brother, Gary Klein in 1990.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 pm Wednesday June 26th , at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am, Thursday June 27th, at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, 185 Hudson View Dr., Poughkeepsie.
Burial with military honors will follow in the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Parish or School, 6 Fr. Cody Plaza, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 23, 2019